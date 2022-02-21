500-Pound Black Bear 'Hank The Tank' Breaks Into Dozens Of Homes

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is reevaluating the best way to try to trap the bear.

An exceptionally large bear has broken into at least 28 homes in California since July. Weighing nearly 500 pounds and known fondly as "Hank the Tank," the black bear has been leaving a trail of destruction as he rummages for food in the Tahoe Keys community in South Lake Tahoe.

Officials and local police have tried to stop the bear using paintballs, bean bags, sirens and Tasers ... but nothing has worked.

Residents in the area have called police more than 100 times since July.