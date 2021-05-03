Bill And Melinda Gates Announce They're Getting Divorced

May 3, 2021
They have been married for 27 years and have three children together.
Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.
The Microsoft co-founder and his wife said they'll continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It's the largest charitable foundation in the world, with an endowment worth nearly $50 billion. Since 2000, it's focused on global health and development and U.S. education issues.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.