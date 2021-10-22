Pres. Biden: First Responders Should Be Let Go For Refusing Vaccine

The president spoke at a CNN town hall, saying two things that concern him most are vaccine misinformation and making mandates a political issue.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Businesses and cities around the nation are starting to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine but those mandates are seeing more resistance.

Some high profile fights include police officers resisting the requirements in Chicago, New York and other cities. At a CNN town hall, President Joe Biden said first responders who don't get the shot should stay home or be let go.