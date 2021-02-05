Biden Administration Says It Will Be Tough On Russia

The national security adviser said the Biden administration will take action "at a time and in a manner of our choosing."

President Biden's national security adviser told Americans the new administration will take steps to hold Russia accountable.

"That includes interfering in America's democracy. It includes the poisoning of citizens on European soil with chemical weapons. It includes the types of hacks and breaches that you just referred to and many other things as well," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. "We will do that at a time and in a manner of our choosing,"

Sullivan's comments came just hours before President Biden visited the State Department yesterday, where he promised to restore a more cooperative approach to U.S. foreign policy.