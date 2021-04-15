Biden Administration Vows Reform For Black Americans

The president and two cabinet members vowed to make economic and criminal justice reforms that benefit Black Americans.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As the nation focuses on the death of Daunte Wright and the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Biden administration is promising change.

The president and two cabinet members vowed to make economic and criminal justice reforms that benefit Black Americans.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department will crack down on police misconduct.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her department is working to close the wealth and job disparities affecting Black Americans.