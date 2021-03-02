Biden Administration Urges Patience On Immigration

CBP says they were averaging about 3,000 arrests per day in January and hundreds of unaccompanied minors were crossing the border daily last month.

President Biden and his administration are dealing with an influx of migrants at the border.

Both Democrats and Republicans are unhappy with the way the situation is being handled. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas says they just need some time.

"We are dedicated to achieving and quite frankly, are working around the clock to replace the cruelty of the past administration, with an orderly humane and safe immigration process," Mayorkas said. "It is hard and it will take time, but rest assured, we are going to get it done."

President Biden met with Mexico's president yesterday to discuss the influx of migrants heading to the border. Customs and Border Patrol says they were averaging about 3,000 arrests per day in January and hundreds of unaccompanied minors were crossing the border daily last month.