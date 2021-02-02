Biden Administration To Ship COVID-19 Vaccines Directly To Pharmacies

The White House said goal is to broaden access to shots by eventually distributing vaccines through more than 40,000 pharmacies nationwide.

The Biden administration will soon send vaccines directly to some pharmacies.

COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients said the deliveries will start Feb 11th but only to 6,500 stores initially.

He also says states will be reimbursed for pandemic-related supplies and resources used since the beginning of last year.

"That means the states will be fully repaid for things like mass gloves and the mobilization of the national guard. And they can use the additional resources for vaccination efforts and emergency supplies moving forward."