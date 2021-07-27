Biden Administration Monitoring U.K. Delta Spread

It could shed light on how the spread of the variant in the U.S. could impact our economy.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The White House is keeping an eye on how the coronavirus delta variant is affecting Britain, because it could shed light on how the spread of the variant in the U.S. could impact our economy.

That's according to Washington Post sources.

Even though about 70% of people in the U.K. are vaccinated, more than 50,000 new cases per day are now being reported. Numbers haven't been that high since January.

But prime Minister Boris Johnson is still trying to keep businesses open, even though public health officials aren't on board.

A smaller percentage of the U.S. population is vaccinated.