Biden Administration Makes 2 Immigration Moves Ahead Of Address

The president nominated a new leader for ICE and the DHS reversed a Trump-era policy.

The Biden administration has made a couple of notable moves just ahead of his address.

The first, President Biden nominated Ed Gonzalez to lead ICE. Gonzalez is the Harris County, Texas Sheriff.

In 2019, he publicly opposed former President Trump's immigration raids. He will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

In another move, the Department of Homeland Security has ordered U.S. law enforcement to limit immigration arrests in or near courthouses.

It reverses a Trump-era policy. It previously allowed ICE to arrest people who were there for unrelated reasons.

The DHS said people need to be able to have fair access to the justice system.