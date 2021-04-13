Attorney Ben Crump Says Daunte Wright Shooting Is A Systemic Issue

He says Black men accused of minor crimes are treated worse by police than White mass murderers.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

"Like Jacob Blake. Like Elijah McClain. Like so many other young Black men who are running from the police not putting them in violence or fear or threat," said civil rights attorney Ben Crump. "They shoot first and ask questions later."

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says the killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, shot during a traffic stop, is a systemic issue.

He says Black men accused of minor crimes are treated worse by police than White mass murderers.

"The fact you have young White men like the man in Atlanta who shot up in Asian spas. You take them alive but yet, you always end up killing us," he said. "When you had people like the young White man in Parkland, Florida who shot up the school, you took him alive but then you shoot us. Just like ... who shot up the church in South Carolina, you took him alive, but you shoot this young man."