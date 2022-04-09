Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Engaged ... Again

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance 17 years after they broke off their engagement in 2004.

Hopefully second time's the charm for #Bennifer.

Jennifer Lopez confirmed Friday that Ben Affleck popped the question ... again.

“So, I have a really exciting and special story to share,” Lopez said in a video posted on her Twitter feed.

This marks the second engagement for the couple, after calling-off their first engagement in 2004. The two reunited romantically last year.

This will be the fourth marriage for 52-year-old Lopez, and the second for 49-year-old Affleck.