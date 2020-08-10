Belarusian Police Conduct Brutal Crackdown On Protesters

At least one person is dead, dozens are injured and hundreds have been arrested.

At least one person is dead, dozens are injured and hundreds have been arrested in a violent police crackdown on post-election protests in Belarus.

Officials say the country's authoritarian president won a sixth term in a landslide. But no international observers were allowed in and opposition leaders accuse authorities of faking the election results.

More than 40% of voters had cast early ballots. The opposition saw this as an opportunity for the president's supporters to tamper.

Thousands of people protested in the streets of several Belarusian cities and towns Sunday night. They ran into rows of riot police who quickly dispersed crowds — firing flash-bang grenades and beating protesters with batons.

Belarus has a history of brutal crackdowns on dissent around elections.