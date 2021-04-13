BBC Receives Record Complaints About Prince Philip Coverage

BBC says it was "proud of the role we play during moments of national significance."

The BBC received a record-breaking number of complaints, more than 110,000, for its coverage of Prince Philip's death. They ranged from too much coverage to interrupting regular programming, including the finale of a popular cooking competition.

The BBC says it was "proud of the role we play during moments of national significance."

Prince Philip dedicated 70 years of his life to the country.