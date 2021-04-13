WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

BBC Receives Record Complaints About Prince Philip Coverage

April 13, 2021
BBC says it was "proud of the role we play during moments of national significance."
The BBC received a record-breaking number of complaints, more than 110,000, for its coverage of Prince Philip's death. They ranged from too much coverage to interrupting regular programming, including the finale of a popular cooking competition. 

The BBC says it was "proud of the role we play during moments of national significance." 

Prince Philip dedicated 70 years of his life to the country.  

