Baylor Wins NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Over Gonzaga

Jared Butler and the Bears' dynamic backcourt blew past the Bulldogs to end Gonzaga's run at an undefeated season.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Men's college basketball crowned a champion for the first time in 728 days.

Baylor ran past Gonzaga, 86-70 to win the NCAA men's tournament. It was the first loss of the season for the Bulldogs.

The title game caps off a tournament that was played all in the Indianapolis area with limited crowds because of COVID-19.

Baylor's coach talked about the challenges of this year after the win.

"At the beginning of the year, some guys were breaking up with girlfriends because they wanted to make sure they didn't get COVID and stayed in a bubble-like atmosphere," Scott Drew said. "Guys not going to see family, not going to see friends. Basically apartment, or wherever they're housed, the gym – they really sacrificed a lot and I feel real blessed that they had an opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament."

Last season's tournament was among the first major events canceled because of COVID-19.