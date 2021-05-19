Bayer Proposes $2B Settlement Plan To Limit Claims Against Roundup

The plan would offer free medical exams and up to $200,000 compensation to those who get cancer after being exposed to Roundup herbicide.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The company behind Roundup weed killer wants to put a framework in place for any future claims of its product causing cancer but a federal judge is questioning the terms.

The proposed agreement would put people exposed to Roundup into a group, provide them with free medical exams and up to $200,000 in compensation if they were to get cancer.

But the judge has concerns about how the company plans to contact all those people and if the compensation is enough.