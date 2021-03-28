newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Bartender Launches A Travel Agency For 'Beercations'
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Bartender Launches A Travel Agency For 'Beercations'
March 28, 2021
March 28, 2021
The former bartender has organized trips in places like Germany and the Netherlands.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Business NEWS
3:01
Scripps
Some New Orleans Businesses Rely On Creativity To Survive The Pandemic
1:36
WPTV
WPTV: Cruise Line Industry Wants Restrictions Eased
1:11
Evan Vucci / The Associated Press
President Biden Vows To Keep Economic Growth Ahead Of China
0:57
Cnes2021, Distribution Airbus DS / AP
Suez Canal Still Blocked By Cargo Ship
0:21
AP
U.K. Court Hearing For Mastercard Begins
0:26
Nam Y. Huh / AP
U.S. Sees Fewest Weekly Jobless Claims Since Start Of Pandemic
3:05
Gender Fair
Pay Transparency Can Help Shrink The Gender Pay Gap
0:28
Chuck Burton / AP
Krispy Kreme Offers Free Glazed Donut If You're Vaccinated
0:27
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
USDA Increases Food Stamp Benefits Through September
0:31
Charles Sykes / AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.
Updates Coming To The 'Monopoly' Game
2:06
Scripps
Woman Reflects On Her Struggle To Find Work During The Pandemic
0:23
Railroad Could Connect Canada, U.S., Mexico
0:27
Murphy-Goode Winery / MurphyGoodeWinery / YouTube
Sonoma Winery Will Pay 1 Lucky Person $10K A Month To Work
1:05
AP Images
Taxing Times: How Are Taxes Different This Year?
1:50
KGTV
KGTV: California Restaurant Owners Struggle To Hire Help
2:53
Scripps
Nonprofits Search For Ways To Rebound
2:40
Newsy
$3.3 Million House For Sale — Bitcoin Accepted
2:24
WEWS
WEWS: Asian Business Owner Makes Changes Amid Rise In Threats
0:25
Susan Walsh / AP
Senate Confirms Small Business Administrator
0:29
AP
Fed Expected To Upgrade Economic Forecasts
2:24
Scripps
Study: 30,000 Americans Died Due To Pandemic-Related Unemployment
1:18
AP Images
Debt Collectors Are Coming For Stimulus Checks
0:22
Julio Cortez / AP
New Owner To Reopen Toys 'R' Us Stores
1:57
Scripps
Florida's Economy Continues To Rebound
2:37
Scripps
Nonprofit Connects Small Business Owners To Share Survival Tips
1:05
Taxing Times: Could New Parents Get Extra Stimulus?
2:34
Scripps
This Distillery Turns Expired Beer Into Award-Winning Spirits
1:56
WMAR
WMAR: Student Creates An App To Support Black Businesses
0:19
Roblox
Roblox Gaming App Goes Public On Stock Market
1:52
KNXV
KNXV: Some Restaurants Struggle To Staff Back Up
2:58
Darby Duffin
Reactions Differ As Texas Lifts COVID Restrictions
2:34
Newsy
Record Number Of Gun Sales Lead To Ammo Shortages
0:25
David Zalubowski / AP
Kia Recalls Nearly 380,000 Vehicles Over Fire Risk
1:43
Scripps
USDA Projects Record Farm Exports In 2021
1:43
KMGH
KMGH: Online Photo Campaign Helps Restaurant Workers
1:01
AP Images
Taxing Times: Can Small Businesses Deduct Expenses Paid With PPP?
2:29
Scripps
How The Pandemic Is Helping Some Americans Pay Down Debt
1:43
WPTV
WPTV: Is Florida On The Brink Of Economic Recovery?
2:48
Scripps
California City's Income Initiative To Fight Poverty Pays Off
0:30
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Weekly Jobless Claims Rise To 745,000 As Layoffs Remain High
0:18
The Hershey Company
Hershey Announces New, All Peanut Butter Reese's Cup
2:02
Nicole Oxendine
Minority-Owned Businesses Cautiously Optimistic Amid Slow Recovery
0:32
Eric Gay / AP
Top Texas Utilities Regulator Resigns
0:28
AP
Civil Rights Leader Vernon Jordan Dead At 85
1:07
AP Images
Taxing Times: What Happens If I Moved While Working Remotely?
2:44
AP / Ben Margot
President Biden's Push For More Clean Energy Jobs Requires Investment
0:28
Chad Schnell / AP
FAA Orders Inspections Of Some Planes Engines After United Fire
0:25
Sue Ogrocki / AP
Cherokee Nation Chief Wants Jeep To Remove Name On SUVs
0:29
David J. Phillip / AP
Board Members Of TX Power Grid Company Resign After Outage
2:08
KNXV
KNXV: What's Behind 'Ghost' Kitchens?
2:34
Dale Murden
Unprecedented Cold Temperatures Latest Challenge For Texas Farmers
4:25
Chad Schnell via AP
Regulators Ban Planes After Jet Engine Rains Debris Over Denver
0:48
Greg Allen / Invision / AP
Jay-Z Teams Up With Moet Hennessy
1:03
AP Images
Taxing Times: Can I Deduct COVID-Related Expenses?
3:22
Scripps
Is The Pandemic Causing A Pink Collar Recession?
2:12
Scripps
More Workers Relocate For A Better Quality Of Life
0:29
Frank Augstein / The Associated Press
U.K. Supreme Court: Uber Drivers Are Workers, Should Get Benefits
0:30
John Minchillo / AP
House Finance Committee Examines GameStop Trading Frenzy
0:32
John Minchillo / AP
House Lawmakers Dive Into 'GameStonks'
1:27
AP Images
GameStop Hearing Expected To Probe Market Manipulation
0:23
Charles Krupa / AP
Bitcoin Exceeds $50,000 For First Time
0:33
Jeffrey Phelps / Invision for Planters / AP
Planters Hiring Drivers For 'Nutmobiles'
0:25
Michel Spingler / AP
Amazon Suing New York Attorney General
0:19
Charles Krupa / AP
Bitcoin Nearly Reaches $50K Mark For The First Time
0:28
Wong Maye-E / AP
Nevada Relaxes Capacity Limits For Businesses
1:13
Taxing Times: Can I Deduct Work From Home Expenses?
1:52
KMGH
KMGH: Inside Denver's New Beer Spa
1:56
AP Images
Restaurant Industry Still Struggling As COVID-19 Cases Fall
2:23
Aaron Fedor
New York Reopens Indoor Dining For Valentine's Day
0:53
Bill O'Leary / The Washington Post / AP
Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Unemployment Closer To 10%
0:16
David Zalubowski / AP
Hyundai, Kia Deny Rumors That They're In Talks To Make Apple Cars
2:24
AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File
QAnon Followers See GameStop, Silver Trading As Way To Disrupt Economy
2:16
WTMJ
WTMJ: 'Wisconsin Black Pages' Highlights Black-Owned Businesses
0:59
AP Images
Bitcoin Surges Following $1.5 Billion Tesla Investment
1:01
AP Images
Taxing Times: Will Unemployment Benefits Be Taxed?
2:45
Scripps
What's Behind The Steep Decline In Black Farmers In America?
2:26
Scripps
Restaurant Owners Explain Why They're Defying State COVID Restrictions
2:02
Scripps
This Startup Helps People Cash In On Old Gaming Cards
0:42
Colin Ziemer / New York Stock Exchange / AP
U.S. Regulators To Meet Over Reddit Stock Trading
0:30
Patrick Semansky / AP
Sec. Yellen Wants Meeting Of Financial Regulators
1:54
AP Images
What's Next For Wall Street After GameStop?
2:40
Pringles
For Fatigued Audience, Big Game Advertisements Better Be Super
2:12
Scripps
Do Big Sporting Events Actually Help Local Economies?
0:21
Thibault Camus / AP
Fate Of Microsoft's ZeniMax Acquisition To Be Decided By March
0:21
Nicole Pereira / New York Stock Exchange / AP
Wall Street Prepares For Another Round Of Rising Stocks
1:44
Scripps
Where Does Stimulus Money Come From?
0:47
AP Images
Taxing Times: Will My Stimulus Be Taxed?
0:25
John Minchillo / AP
Robinhood Resumes Trading On Halted Stocks
0:38
John Minchillo / AP
Robinhood Criticized For Trade Restrictions On Certain Companies
1:08
AP Images
Wall Street Short Sellers Lose Billions As GameStop Soars
0:54
AP Images
Lyft Drivers Criticize Company's 'Priority Mode' Feature
0:21
Ng Han Guan / AP
China's Economy Bounces Back
2:03
KOAA
KOAA: Why This Restaurant Stopped Accepting Tips
1:34
WLEX
WLEX: Kentucky Man Uses Setback From Pandemic To Forge A New Path
2:32
Scripps
Generations-Old Family Businesses Work To Uphold Their Legacies
0:26
Teresa Crawford / AP
Fast-Food Workers Strike To Raise Federal Minimum Wage