Barr Pushes Prisons To Increase Releases During Pandemic

Attorney General William Barr ordered prisons hard hit with coronavirus cases to increase early release programs.

Barr said in a memo to the Bureau of Prisons Friday that facilities need to use more home confinement methods. He said moving more "vulnerable inmates out of these institutions" will prevent further infections within the prison population.

Barr previously encouraged early releases last week. He also outlined a law President Trump signed expanding the inmates who could qualify for these programs.

The Bureau of Prisons said eight federal inmates have died from coronavirus. Additionally, 91 inmates and 50 staff members are infected, according to CNN. Many state prisons have also been experimenting with early release programs.

The bureau announced Tuesday it would be isolating prisoners for two weeks in their cells to prevent further spreading of the virus.