Local Barber Gives Back To Community In Need Amid Holidays

Everything in life has a cost. But at Legoheadz Barber Saloon, what's most important — is also what comes free.

"We saw a need and we tried to fill it," owner Marlon Brown said. "I'm blessed right now. I came from a place in my life to even be where I'm at right now is a miracle in itself. If not God's grace, I wouldn't be here. I’m always trying to give back as much as possible.

Brown works and lives in Old Brooklyn. He knows it well and three years ago a need walked by his storefront.

"Old Brooklyn is a great neighborhood," he said. "Just being on this corner, you see a lot of people. I see people walking down the street without coats on."

Every day he's open — a coat rack sits outside in the colder months. If you need one — take one — no questions asked. Just leave the hangar.

"My mother always told me that if you're going to give, give indiscriminately," Brown said. "The only thing I ask is that you pay it forward. At some point in time in your life, remember you got a free coat from somebody."

The neighborhood, Brown says, has ensured the coat rack is never empty — through donations that nearly come daily.

Two seasons in, Brown's campaign of kindness has handed out more than 600 coats.

"Just stop for a minute," he said. "Little actions like this are needed for people to turn around. I didn't put those coats out there for anybody that needs them as you're Black or anybody that needs them so long as you're straight. No, it's for anybody in need."

If you come for a cut at Legoheadz — it's $20 plus tip. But this barber shop's best product — is absolutely free.

"I basically eat off of this neighborhood so its my responsibility to give back to it," Brown said.