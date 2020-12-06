Azar Says Trump Administration 'Quite Concerned' About Holiday

Health and Human Services Secretary Azar warned Americans of the dangers of traveling for holidays but avoided criticizing White House parties.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Trump Administration's health experts are "quite concerned" about a potential rise in COVID-19 cases in the midst of holiday gatherings.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told ABC News a surge in cases is possible as people travel and congregate this December.

"We’re worried about people and the behavior coming up at Christmas. We want to make sure everyone’s loved ones are there next Christmas.”

However, Azar avoided criticism about several White House holiday parties scheduled for this month. He said recommendations of mask wearing and social distancing applies to "every setting."

Meanwhile, Azar said any American who wants to get a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to do so by the second quarter of next year... adding, quote, "there's so much hope ahead."