AZ Republicans Tell DOJ Not To Worry About Recount

The state's Republican-controlled Senate approved a private recount of 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County in the presidential election.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Arizona officials are telling the Justice Department not to worry about the state's recount of votes from November's presidential election.

The DOJ said it was concerned about the security of the process and said parts of it could violate federal election laws.

Officials involved in the recount say ballots are guarded around the clock and said interviews conducted with voters won't constitute intimidation.

The state's Republican-controlled Senate approved a private recount of 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County in the presidential election.

President Biden won the state by about 10,000 votes.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.