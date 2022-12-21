Toy Heaven: Avid Collector Shows Off His 30,000-Piece Collection

Adult Happy Meal Toys Selling For Thousands
McDonald's was all about nostalgia when it announced the limited-edition Adult Happy Meal, and some customers are profiting by reselling the toys.LEARN MORE
"The Why" producer Simon Kaufman visits former actor and comedian Bill Leff to check out his impressive toy collection.
Why are toys ingrained in our culture? "Kidults" now make up 27% of toy sales, according to the NPD Group. "The Why" talks with former actor and comedian Bill Leff about his collection of nearly 30,000 toys. Bill explains how he fell in love with toys and why they're not just for kids.
The history of toys in America goes way back in time and some industry experts say they're more than just what we see on store shelves.By Mary Altaffer / AP
