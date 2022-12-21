Toy Heaven: Avid Collector Shows Off His 30,000-Piece Collection

Why are toys ingrained in our culture? "Kidults" now make up 27% of toy sales, according to the NPD Group. "The Why" talks with former actor and comedian Bill Leff about his collection of nearly 30,000 toys. Bill explains how he fell in love with toys and why they're not just for kids. Adult Happy Meal Toys Selling For Thousands McDonald's was all about nostalgia when it announced the limited-edition Adult Happy Meal, and some customers are profiting by reselling the toys. LEARN MORE

