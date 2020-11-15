Austria To Enforce Strict Lockdown After New COVID-19 Cases Record

Austria will be under a strict 3-week lockdown until December 7, with only essential workers required to leave their homes for work.

As global cases of coronavirus continue to rise, some countries are moving to more extreme precautions in an attempt to get the virus under control.

At the start of November, Austria enforced a partial lockdown that allowed for schools and restaurants to remain open, but called for a nighttime curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and for establishments such as museums to close. Starting Tuesday, the country will go under a strict three-week lockdown until December 7.

That means schools will close and only essential workers will be required to leave their homes for work. People will be expected to limit movement unless going to the grocery store or other necessary places.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, "If we do not react massively, there is a great risk that the numbers will continue to rise or remain at a high level and overstretch the health system."

On Friday, Austria set a record for itself with nearly 9,600 new cases in one day. Austria has recorded more than 203,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,800 deaths.