Report: Australian Troops Killed 39 Afghans In "Blooding" Practice

By Newsy Staff
November 19, 2020
An Australian military investigation found evidence troops killed Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians as part of a practice called "blooding."
A disturbing report by the Australian military found troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians.

A top official said in some instances, troops would shoot a prisoner just to achieve their first kill.

According to the findings, 25 Australian troops were involved in the killings that began in 2009. A majority took place in 2012 and 2013.

