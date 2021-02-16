Australian PM Apologizes Over Handling Of Parliament Rape Allegation

An ex-staffer says a colleague assaulted her in Parliament House but that her supervisors didn't properly address her allegation.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologized to an ex-government staffer today.

Brittany Higgins alleged she was raped by a colleague in a government minister's office. The unnamed man she accused was fired over the incident --but not over the rape accusation. He was fired because he caused a security breach when he brought Higgins into the minister's office after a night of drinking. Higgins says she plans to pursue a police complaint against him.