Australia Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases Surge

Australian states are extending travel restrictions and implementing harsher punishments for people who break COVID-19 quarantine rules, as the country is battling a new surge in coronavirus cases.

The island is concerned its dealing with a second wave. It's now counted over 10,000 cases, and more than 100 have died

Earlier this month, Australian officials isolated the state of Victoria amid a resurgence of cases in the city of Melbourne. Housing complexes there were hot spots for the virus. The state completely locked them down with just an hour's notice and crews delivered bags of essential goods to the residents.

Still, Victoria announced 270 new cases Tuesday.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said, "I warned that we can't be complacent about numbers on a day-to-day basis. It's not as high as our biggest single day, but we haven't turned the corner yet."

That day, both Victoria and South Australia extended border restrictions.

Visitors are required to quarantine for two weeks when entering Australia. Queensland state had been handing out fines for rule breakers and people who weren't honest about recent travels, but that didn't seem to be enough of a deterrent. Now it plans to increase those fines and jail anyone who violates quarantine for up to six months.