Australia's State Of Victoria Declares State Of Disaster

Australia's state of Victoria has implemented strict new lockdown measures as coronavirus cases surge there.

In Melbourne, only one person from each household will be allowed to go shopping each day within a three-mile radius of their homes and a curfew has been set for 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The state of disaster rules went into effect Sunday evening and will continue into mid-September.

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said, "Where you slept last night is where you'll need to stay for the next six weeks." Exceptions will be made for work and medical care.

Victoria last declared a state of disaster in January as bushfires burned through parts of the Australian region.

