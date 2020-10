Australia number of new cases also is down, with just 16 reported in 24 hours.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Australia recorded no COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday and Friday

It's the first time in three months that the country has gone two days without a virus-related death.

The number of new cases also is down, with just 16 reported in 24 hours.

While that's major progress, the country still says a vaccine rollout is likely a year away and border closures could last into late 2021.