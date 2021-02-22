Australia Begins COVID Vaccination Efforts

Front-line health care workers and senior citizens will be the first to receive the shot.

Australia has begun administering coronavirus vaccines to the public.

Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and about 20 others received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

AstraZeneca's vaccine is expected to be distributed in Australia in a couple of weeks.

Reuters reports the country expects everyone to be vaccinated by October.