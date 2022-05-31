Austin, TX, Moves To Decriminalize Abortion Before Roe V. Wade Ruling

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Texas is expected to have some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation, which includes a felony charge.

As the country braces for the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade, there is push in Austin, Texas, to decriminalize abortions.

As things stand, the procedure can be performed in Texas legally up to six weeks into a pregnancy. But if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Texas is expected to have some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation, which includes a felony charge.

Austin city leaders are proposing a new resolution that directs police to make criminal enforcement of abortions its lowest priority, and prevent city funds from being used to investigate abortions.