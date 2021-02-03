Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orders Pentagon Board Members To Resign

Austin said the review will assess whether each board provides value and make sure its focus aligns with "our most pressing strategic priorities."

Hundreds of Pentagon advisory board members have been ordered to resign.

The orders came from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

It's part of a larger review of the panels and to remove people who were appointed at the very end of the Trump Administration.

In the last two months, dozens of longtime members from several defense boards were replaced.

Austin said he will assess each board.