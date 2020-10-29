Attorney Says Philadelphia Police Fired 14 Shots At Walter Wallace Jr.

Attorney for family of Walter Wallace Jr. says video shows he was incapacitated after the first shot while police say Wallace was armed with a knife.

Philadelphia police officers fired at least 14 shots during the fatal shooting of a Black man earlier this week, the attorney for the family of victim Walter Wallace Jr. says.

Shaka Johnson told reporters Thursday that the video footage shows Wallace was incapacitated after the first shot.

Officers shot and killed Wallace after they say he ignored their orders to drop a knife.

Wallace's family says he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Philadelphia's police commissioner said the 911 call recordings and body camera footage from the shooting will be made public soon.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also said a behavioral health unit is "sorely needed."

"There's clearly a disconnect on our end as far as knowing what's out there. So there's a need for it, the conversations are ongoing and it's important," she said.

Protests started almost immediately after the shooting and some have turned violent. Dozens of people have been arrested and more than 50 police officers have been injured.

The attorney was asked how the Wallace family wants the officers charged.

“Does the family think that those officers should be charged … with murder? My answer is to you is, and remains … I don’t think so,” Johnson said.