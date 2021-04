Forrest Hill Academy was originally named after a Ku Klux Klan leader.

A school in Atlanta is getting a name change.

Forrest Hill Academy was originally named after a Ku Klux Klan leader. But the city's school board voted unanimously this week to rename the school after Hank Aaron.

He's the Major League Baseball player who broke racial barriers as well as Babe Ruth's career home run record.

The new name will take effect this year.