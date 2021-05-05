Atlanta Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Rayshard Brooks Is Reinstated

The city's civil service board ruled that officer Garrett Rolfe's firing violated his due process rights.

The Atlanta police officer who shot and killed a Black man in a fast food parking lot last year has been reinstated to the force.

The city's civil service board ruled that Garrett Rolfe's firing violated his due process rights. He faces murder and aggravated assault charges for killing Rayshard Brooks.

Rolfe has not been indicted and his lawyer says his use of deadly force was justified. The officer is now on administrative leave.