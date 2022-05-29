Atlanta Community Is Still On Edge After 2021 Supermarket Shooting

Shoppers at the Black-owned community grocery store are still feeling the effects of a tragedy last summer.

Shopper Keri Hurt is out grocery shopping, hurrying her mother along while in the store. She says these days. she’s more cautious of her surroundings.

Shoppers at the Black-owned community grocery store are still reeling from a tragedy last summer, when a cashier was shot and killed by a customer after asking him to pull up his face mask.

While there’s no indication the shooting at the Atlanta supermarket was racially motivated, like many others have been, shoppers want solutions and are calling on elected leaders to put in place stricter gun laws.