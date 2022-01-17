Atlanta Church Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

King delivered his historic "I Have a Dream" speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

Atlanta's mayor, Georgia's governor and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock attended the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service at King's old congregation, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The service at Ebenezer and other events surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorated what would have been King's 93rd birthday.

The Rev. Natosha Reid Rice and Pastor Sam Collier presided over the service. This year's keynote speaker was the Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church.

"This year's theme, 'It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community,' reflects our belief that it is critical, and necessary for the survival of both humanity and Earth, that we shift our priorities for a strategic quest to create a just, humane, equitable and peaceful world," King Center CEO Bernice King said in a statement.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday March and Rally also took place Monday afternoon in downtown Atlanta, which ended on Auburn Avenue in front of The King Center. The King Center is also worked with the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda and Youth Service America on a voter registration drive Monday in Atlanta.

"On this King Holiday, I call us up to shift our priorities to reflect a commitment to true peace and an awareness of our interconnectedness, interdependence, and interrelatedness. This will lead us to a greater understanding of our responsibilities to and for each other, which is crucial for learning to live together, achieving 'true peace,' and creating the Beloved Community," Bernice King said in announcing the events.

Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the world — dedicated his life to achieving racial equality, a goal he said was inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war.

King delivered his historic "I Have a Dream" speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 and was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis while assisting a strike by underpaid sanitation workers. He was 39.

King's example, and his insistence on nonviolent protest, continues to influence many activists pushing for civil rights and social change.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press