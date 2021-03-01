WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Astronauts Prepare International Space Station For New Solar Panels

SMS
Astronauts Prepare International Space Station For New Solar Panels
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
March 1, 2021
March 1, 2021
NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover put on mounting brackets during a space walk Sunday.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Astronauts on the International Space Station are getting the spacecraft ready for new high-efficiency solar panels.

And this is how they're doing it: Kate Rubins and Victor Glover put on mounting brackets during a space walk yesterday. The mounting brackets are about 8 feet.

The job isn't finished just yet. The solar panels are arriving at the space station later this year. 

SMS