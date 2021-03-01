Astronauts Prepare International Space Station For New Solar Panels

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover put on mounting brackets during a space walk Sunday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Astronauts on the International Space Station are getting the spacecraft ready for new high-efficiency solar panels.

And this is how they're doing it: Kate Rubins and Victor Glover put on mounting brackets during a space walk yesterday. The mounting brackets are about 8 feet.

The job isn't finished just yet. The solar panels are arriving at the space station later this year.