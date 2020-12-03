Astronaut Mark Kelly Officially Sworn Into Senate

The astronaut defeated incumbent Sen. Martha McSally in last months election.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Vice President Mike Pence: "You take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion and that you will well and faithfully discharge the office on which you are about to enter, so help you god?"

Sen. Mark Kelly: "I do."

That's Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, now officially sworn into the U.S. Senate.

He beat incumbent Martha McSally in last month's election.

Kelly's victory narrows Republican control in the chamber – now 52 to 48.

Two runoff elections in Georgia next month will determine which party holds the majority.

