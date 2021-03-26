Arkansas Bans Transgender Women And Girls From School Sports Teams

Gov. Asa Hutchinson claims trans people have an unfair advantage in sports.

Arkansas is banning transgender women and girls from taking part in girls school sports groups.

If the ban survives a legal battle, it would go into effect this summer.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson claims trans people have an unfair advantage in sports. But research shows the benefits trans youth get from taking part in sports include higher self-esteem and less depression.

The ACLU says the Arkansas law is illegal.