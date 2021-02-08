Arizona Senate Demands Another 2020 Election Vote Audit

The Arizona state Senate also threatened to hold the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in contempt.

The Arizona state Senate wants another hand count of the 2020 election votes despite results being certified there back in November.

It's also threatening to hold the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in contempt for not responding to subpoenas that ask for copies of all mail-in ballots and access to voting machines.

The Senate has threatened to arrest the supervisors who are mostly Republicans.