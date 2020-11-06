Arizona Doubles Income Tax for Higher Earners

November 6, 2020
Arizona's extra revenue will go into its education budget.
Voters in Arizona raised state taxes on higher-income households.
Proposition 208 will nearly double the income tax rate on individuals who make more than $250,000 a year and married couples who make over $500,000.
It's a reversal of decades of lowering taxes for the top earners.
The extra revenue will go into the education budget.
Meanwhile, voters in Illinois rejected a similar tax hike and Colorado opted for a slight tax cut across the board.