WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Arizona Doubles Income Tax for Higher Earners

SMS
Arizona Doubles Income Tax for Higher Earners
By LeeAnne Lowry
By LeeAnne Lowry
November 6, 2020
November 6, 2020
Arizona's extra revenue will go into its education budget.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Voters in Arizona raised state taxes on higher-income households.

Proposition 208 will nearly double the income tax rate on individuals who make more than $250,000 a year and married couples who make over $500,000.

It's a reversal of decades of lowering taxes for the top earners.

The extra revenue will go into the education budget.

Meanwhile, voters in Illinois rejected a similar tax hike and Colorado opted for a slight tax cut across the board.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.

SMS