Arizona Doubles Income Tax for Higher Earners

Voters in Arizona raised state taxes on higher-income households.

Proposition 208 will nearly double the income tax rate on individuals who make more than $250,000 a year and married couples who make over $500,000.

It's a reversal of decades of lowering taxes for the top earners.

The extra revenue will go into the education budget.

Meanwhile, voters in Illinois rejected a similar tax hike and Colorado opted for a slight tax cut across the board.

