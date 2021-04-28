WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Arizona, Idaho Restrict Abortions With New Laws

SMS
Arizona, Idaho Restrict Abortions With New Laws
By Eliana Moreno
By Eliana Moreno
April 28, 2021
April 28, 2021
Arizona's bans abortions when they're solely related to genetics. Idaho has a new fetal heartbeat law.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Two state governors have signed into law bills aimed at restricting a woman's right to an abortion.  

Arizona's law bans abortions in cases where the mother's decision to terminate is related solely to genetic issues.  

In Idaho, a fetal heartbeat bill is now law, meaning women cannot choose to have an abortion after a heartbeat is detected. That can happen about six weeks into a pregnancy – before a lot of women know they're pregnant.

There is a trigger provision, meaning the law won't go into effect unless a federal appeals court in another state upholds similar legislation.

SMS