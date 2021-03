Students can stick with virtual learning if a parent or guardian choses to.

Arizona's governor is requiring all public schools to return to the classroom by mid-March.

Gov. Doug Ducey said more than half of Arizona's schools are already open with an in-person learning option and more schools need to follow.

The executive order calls for schools to offer in-person learning by March 15.