Apple Reopening 100 Stores In The U.S.

Roughly 40 stores will allow customers inside will require face masks, temperature checks and a limit on the number of people inside at one time.

Apple will reopen 100 more stores in the U.S. this week that has been shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic but only some will allow customers inside.

The tech company said most of its stores will only allow curbside services while roughly 40 stores will allow walk-in customers.

Apple will require all customers and employees to wear masks and will take the temperature of each person entering the stores. They will also limit the number of people allowed inside stores at one time.

Apple is also considering the best ways to effectively serve customers who want to avoid face to face interaction.

The company said in a statement, "For many stores, that will mean curb-side pick-up and drop off. If you choose to buy online, we can ship to your home or make your new items available for convenient pick-up at our stores. And you can continue to find the same excellent standard of customer service and support online and over the phone."

Some Apple stores located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia will allow customers inside.