Apple Becomes 1st U.S. Company Valued At $2 Trillion

Apple became the first U.S. company to hit the $2 trillion value mark, thanks to the ongoing popularity of iPhones, iPads and other devices.

It's now the most valuable company in the world. The tech leader recently passed oil giant Saudi Aramco's market value, which fell to about $1.82 trillion amid a drop in oil prices.

What's more, Apple’s competitors Amazon and Microsoft are billions of dollars behind. Apple was also the first U.S. company to reach $1 trillion just two years ago.

Even though stocks plunged amid the coronavirus pandemic, Apple's stock has increased by about 60% this year. Customers have continued to buy iPhones, iPads and other devices online while stuck at home for work, school and entertainment. Apple recently reported blowout earnings for the April-June quarter.

The company has an upcoming four-for-one stock split at the end of this month.