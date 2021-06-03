Appeals Court Leaves CDC Eviction Ban In Place

The moratorium is set to expire on June 30.

The CDC's residential eviction ban will remain in place after a federal appeals court refused to declare it's unlawful.

The moratorium is set to expire on June 30. It covers renters whose incomes were affected by the pandemic.

Landlord groups have filed multiple legal challenges, arguing they cannot survive without rent.

According to one analysis, some 7 million U.S. renters owe more than $40 billion in rent and other fees.

Congress approved $50 billion in rent relief, but that money has been slow to go out.