AP: Top Political Donor Sold Access to Political Figures

An Associated Press investigation uncovered Imaad Zuberi's scheme involving private emails and fake credit cards.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

An Associated Press investigation found a top political donor – who had influence on both sides of the aisle – reportedly sold access to political figures in exchange for millions in foreign money.

Imaad Zuberi pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in 2019.

An AP investigation unveiled the scheme involving private emails and fake credit cards.

Zuberi's net worth is estimated at more than $30 million. Prosecutors say it's mostly from illegal activity.