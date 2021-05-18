AP Source: U.S. Trying To Get Israel To Wind Down Offensive

Biden administration officials told the Israelis – time is not on their side, as international pressure for a cease-fire with Hamas grows.

The White House is trying to get Israel to wind down its strikes on Gaza.

That's according to a source for The Associated Press.

Tuesday saw another exchange of rocket attacks and air strikes. Children are among the dead on both sides. The violence has left more than 200 people in Gaza and at least a dozen people in Israel dead.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined calls for an immediate cease-fire. In a statement, she called Israel "America's friend and ally" and said it has a right to defend itself. But she went on to say, "there must be a serious effort on the part of both parties to end the violence and respect the rights of both the Israeli and Palestinian people."