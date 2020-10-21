Amy Coney Barrett Submits Responses For Next Week

Question topics range from systemic racism to climate change.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Judge Amy Coney Barrett has submitted new written responses ahead of her expected confirmation next week.

Question topics range from systemic racism to climate change. And much like her responses from her confirmation hearing last week, Barrett repeatedly declined to discuss her views on these issues, as well as voting rights, coronavirus, the 2020 election and abortion.

These are just some of the issues Barrett could rule on if she's confirmed to the court.

The Senate is on track to vote on Barrett's confirmation on Monday.