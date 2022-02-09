Amir Locke's Cousin Arrested In Probe That Led To Fatal No-Knock Raid

The 17-year-old cousin was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the Jan. 10 killing of Otis Elder.

Authorities arrested Amir Locke's 17-year-old cousin Tuesday in connection with the homicide investigation that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Locke while conducting a no-knock search warrant.

Newsy is not naming the suspect because he is a minor.

The teen was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the Jan. 10 killing of Otis Elder. Prosecutors have filed a motion to have Speed tried as an adult; under Minnesota law, it's presumed a child will face trial as an adult if they are 16 or older and the alleged crime would result in a prison sentence or was a felony involving a firearm.

The suspect is on probation in another case and Judge Stephen Smith ordered that he remain in custody, saying that based on the allegations, the court found "sufficient grounds to be concerned for public safety.”

Locke's death has sparked protests, with hundreds of people turning out for a rally Saturday in downtown Minneapolis and an immediate reexamination of no-knock arrest warrants. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey last week announced a moratorium on such warrants while the city brings in outside experts to study its policy. Some state lawmakers are pushing for a statewide ban except in rare circumstances.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.