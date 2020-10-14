American, Russian Space Travelers Reach International Space Station

The three space travelers lifted off from southern Kazakhstan early Wednesday morning.

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have kicked off what will be a six-month-long stay on the International Space Station.

The three space travelers lifted off from southern Kazakhstan early Wednesday morning. They made it to the ISS a little more than three hours after the launch — a record time.

The crew spent weeks in quarantine and took several tests ahead of the mission to avoid bringing the coronavirus on board.

The crew is scheduled to conduct a series of experiments during their time on board, including bio-printing tissues, growing cells in space and continuing work on sequencing DNA.