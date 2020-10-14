WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

American, Russian Space Travelers Reach International Space Station

By Briana Koeneman
October 14, 2020
The three space travelers lifted off from southern Kazakhstan early Wednesday morning.
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have kicked off what will be a six-month-long stay on the International Space Station.

The three space travelers lifted off from southern Kazakhstan early Wednesday morning. They made it to the ISS a little more than three hours after the launch — a record time.

The crew spent weeks in quarantine and took several tests ahead of the mission to avoid bringing the coronavirus on board. 

The crew is scheduled to conduct a series of experiments during their time on board, including bio-printing tissues, growing cells in space and continuing work on sequencing DNA.

